"He was a terrible player" - Analyst believes Colin Kaepernick has no right to return to NFL

Another free agency period is turning out to be a bust for Colin Kaepernick. The quarterback reportedly hasn't received any offers, and people are rehashing their opinions.

One analyst believes the quarterback was blackballed, but he also thinks he wouldn't survive in today's game. John Middlekauff voiced his opinion of the one-time Super Bowl-featured quarterback on his 3 and Out podcast:

"He was a terrible player. I mean, an atrocious quarterback. Then the kneeling thing happened. He got blackballed. I don't dispute that he could have easily been in the league as a backup quarterback, but he was no longer good. The media constantly talks about him like he's coming in to be Josh Allen 2.0."

Tom Brady isn't the quarterback the NFL needs.



Colin Kaepernick is.

Middlekauff went on to give a few examples of what he remembered about the quarterback:

"No, the last couple years, in his late 20s, he was awful. He would like hit trainers on the sideline. He has no touch. He only had a fastball. He's not very accurate. You know, I saw someone in the media say yesterday it's like Wentz can get a job and Kaepernick can't. Wentz just threw 27 touchdowns last year. Kaepernick's career-high was 21."

The podcast host went on to point out some other holes in his game:

"So his most dynamic attribute was his legs and his arm strength because he's not an accurate passer at all. And he can't read defenses at all. He had no clue what was going on. He played on those first couple years fantastic teams and he was dynamic."

Lastly, he called for detractors to look at the quarterback's stats. He stated they wouldn't hold up in today's game as a starter, but he should have gotten an opportunity as a backup:

"But go look at the stats, you know that the league has changed a little bit. It's I mean, it's been over the last three or four years but he should have got an opportunity to be a backup even though he's not an ideal backup. "

Colin Kaepernick's career

San Francisco 49ers v Buffalo Bills

Colin Kaepernick's NFL career peaked early and then dropped like a rock. In 2013, the San Francisco 49ers went 12-4 with the quarterback, making the Super Bowl. They ultimately fell short, and the team fell apart from there.

In 2014, the team went 8-8. In 2015, the team went 2-6 with Kaepernick as the starter. In 2016, the team looked at the year as the quarterback's last chance.

I had a great time getting in work last week.



Where should I pull up to next?

His team went 1-10. Despite reaching a Super Bowl, the quarterback went 20-30 in his career, according to Pro Football Reference.

However, the quarterback's biggest defense is that his ratios never reflected that quality.

In his best season, he threw for 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Meanwhile, in his worst losing season, the quarterback threw for 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

This ultimately led Middlekauff to agree that he was blackballed, but wasn't going to save a franchise upon his return. In the podcast host's mind, he was due for a backup job, but nothing more.

