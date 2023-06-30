Colin Kaepernick reveals why Raiders gave him the cold shoulder in 2022  

Colin Kaepernick just cannot seem to catch a break in the NFL.

After years of being blackballed by the league, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback opened up in a recent interview about his trials and tribulations in the league.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated this week, Kaepernick revealed why a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders went south in 2022.

Kaepernick said:

“I’ve heard a lot of excuses over the years but most of the time it ends up, ‘Oh, we’re going to see how the guys that we have do.’ With the Raiders’ situation last year, that was [Jarrett] Stidham and Nick Mullens, which, to me, you just compare résumés and capabilities, on top of the workout and the feedback, it’s like, ‘OK, cool.’"

He once again hinted at a more sinister effort at people keeping him out of the league.

Kaepernick added that he just wants the opportunity to show what he can still do on the gridiron.

"Judge me based upon that, not the political bias that you have,” Kaepernick said.

The Raiders' 2022 season didn't exactly go to plan despite a promising offseason with a roster featuring the likes of Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs. Las Vegas ended the season with a 6-11 record, good for only third in the AFC West.

When was Colin Kaepernick's last season in the NFL?

The former 49ers star last played professional football in 2016. He hasn't taken a snap since the final regular-season game that year.

Kaepernick, however, had a more than respectable record under Jim Harbaugh in San Fran. He went 25-14 as QB1, leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012. The following season, San Francisco ended up making a trip to the NFC Championship.

The years to come weren't too nice on him, though.

Kaepernick faltered under successive head coaches in 2015 and 2016. He eventually opted out of his contract in 2016, leaving the organization.

Kaepernick has since been extremely vocal on the social justice front.

