No Peyton Manning, Joe Montana? Colin Kaepernick drops questionable all-time top-5 QB list

Free agent quarterback and former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick recently shared his take on the top-five quarterbacks of all time.

Many people have quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Dan Marino, Drew Brees, etc. on their lists. Kaepernick revealed his list but left off many of the names mentioned above.

Here is how Kaepernick unveiled his top-five quarterbacks of all time:

"Alright Sports Illustrated, here are my top five quarterbacks. Tom Brady, undeniable GOAT. Randall Cunningham broke the mold quarterbacks - elusive, did everything on the ground, but also was airing it out. Warren Moon. Again, breaking barriers coming into the NFL as a black quarterback putting up massive numbers.

"Pat Mahomes. Championships, MVPs, under his belt, and Aaron Rodgers. Obviously one of the greats with what he's done on the field. I've also personally had some good battles with him so, I enjoy that back and forth."

It is crazy to leave Manning and Montana off anyone's top-five QB list. Montana has a perfect 4-0 Super Bowl record, and was a two-time league MVP. Manning has won two Super Bowls and is a five-time league MVP.

However, everyone is entitled to their opinion and such lists are bound to generate more debate than approval.

Colin Kaepernick says he's still awaiting an NFL return

Colin Kaepernick during an NFL Workout

Colin Kaepernick also told Sports Illustrated that he is still waiting for an opportunity to join an NFL roster.

He said that he's been working out, can throw over 60 yards, and can play well on the field.

"I just want the opportunity to come in, show what I can do on the field. Judge me based upon that, not the political bias that you have.”

“I’m going to keep pushing. I’m going to keep fighting for it because I know I can step on the field and play. Every workout, every opportunity I’ve had to show that, the feedback has always been positive. Everything from, ‘He’s still an elite player', to ‘The workout was great; it was better than expected.'"

Kaepernick hasn't played since the 2016 NFL season. He went 1-10 as a starter with the San Francisco 49ers while completing less than 60 percent of passes that season.

He was drafted by the 49ers in the second round of the 2011 draft and played with the team up until 2016. He has a regular-season career record of 28-30 and a post-season record of 4-2.

