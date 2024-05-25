Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend echoes continent on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s stance on Harrison Butker

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not participated in an NFL game since 2016, which was his sixth and final season with the team. The player and his girlfriend, Nessa Diab, have now broken their silence on how the NFL has treated Harrison Butker's commencement speech at Benedictine College.

Kaepernick became a divisive figure in the league following his decision to kneel during the recitation of the national anthem. Many people think that his protest against racial injustice is what has caused his unofficial expulsion from the league.

Kicker Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs recently found himself at the center of controversy when he made some remarks at Benedictine College in Kansas City that were deemed misogynistic. Kaepernick has made his opinion on the Butker incident known, suggesting hypocrisy. Unsurprisingly, Nessa Diab, Kaepernick's long-term girlfriend, feels the same way.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

A recent Instagram story by Diab juxtaposes Butker's views from the previously mentioned lecture with the NFL's positions on Kaepernick's 2016 actions. Kaepernick has so far shared the same story on his personal Instagram feed.

The article points out that Butker is not in the same position as Kaepernick to lose his job because of his remarks. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is also criticized for his hypocrisy.

Even though the NFL Commissioner condemned Kaepernick's actions, Diab claimed he acknowledged Butker's ability to voice his beliefs. Her contempt for the NFL was further demonstrated when she said that's why she doesn't watch the games and still doesn't give any thought to the performers at their halftime performances.

Expand Tweet

What did Roger Goodell say about Harrison Butker's commencement speech?

The NFL office has taken notice of the Harrison Butker's controversial remarks during his speech at Benedictine College. Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the following statement last week:

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. The NFL as an organization does not share his opinions. The NFL is unwavering in its dedication to diversity, which strengthens our league even more.”

Expand Tweet

When he was questioned about Butker's statement on Wednesday, Goodell clarified that different people in the league hold different viewpoints.

"We have more than 3,000 players, and, like America, they represent a wide range of perspectives and ideas. I believe that's something we value, and it's ultimately what improves us as a society," Goodell said.

In actuality, given how and where Butker made his remarks — which were not disparaging of the NFL — there isn't much the league can do. This indicates that the player will most likely not face any disciplinary action from the league.