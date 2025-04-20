Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend Nessa Diab confirms ex-49ers QB is still eyeing NFL return

It’s been almost 10 years since Colin Kaepernick played in an NFL game, but he’s still chasing the dream of playing again in the league. Every morning, the 37-year-old trains hard by lifting weights, running and throwing the football. His goal hasn’t changed since his last game in 2017.

Colin's girlfriend, Nessa Diab, says he hasn’t taken a break when talking about his training.

"All day, every day! Nothing has changed! Nothing," she said during an interview with TMZ Sports.

Colin and Nessa also share a child together.

The NFL has changed a lot in the past decade. New quarterbacks are leading teams.

Colin's last tryout was with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Before that, he showed off his skills in front of scouts from seven NFL teams during a workout at a Georgia high school. He was even offered a coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he turned it down.

Colin Kaepernick's fate changed after he protested during the national anthem

On August 26, 2016, Colin Kaepernick chose to kneel to protest police violence and racism in America.

After talking to Army veteran Nate Boyer, Kaepernick decided to kneel, showing respect for the military while still standing against injustice. He also promised to donate $1 million to groups fighting for justice. His peaceful protest quickly spread.

Some people praised him. Others were angry. Fans either wore his jersey with pride or burned it in protest. When his contract ended in 2017, no NFL team signed him again. Kaepernick believed this was on purpose and took legal action, saying the league kept him out because of his protest. The case was settled privately, but he hasn’t played in the NFL since.

Since leaving NFL, Kaepernick has been named Citizen of the Year by GQ magazine, honored by human rights groups, and has become the face of a famous Nike ad with the words:

"Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

Prior to this, Kaepernick led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013. He threw for over 12,000 yards and 72 touchdowns in six seasons.

