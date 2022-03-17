"He wants to be a slave?" - Colin Kaepernick's practice video sparks angry reactions from NFL fans

Recently, Colin Kaepernick released a practice video. It showed him going through drills on Twitter. It is, presumably, in response to a renewed interest by some teams in bringing back Colin Kaepernick into the fold, given that they are struggling with having a suitable quarterback at the beginning of next season. Should Colin Kaepernick want to come back into the league, it will mark an embrace that seemed scarcely possible a few months back when he deemed the NFL Draft Combine akin to a slave auction.

Colin Kaepernick, in his new Netflix special, compares NFL training camps to slavery.

Several NFL fans have now called him out on it since he now wants to return to a league where he previously compared players, especially those who are black, to enslaved people.

Colin Kaepernick must clarify his contradictory positions

Some called out Colin Kaepernick for his current stance, given he kept saying that he is ready to rejoin a league where he has compared its Combine to a slave auction.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho It would help if Colin Kaepernick answered this question: “How can you compare the NFL to slavery and still want to play?”



It would help if Colin Kaepernick answered this question: "How can you compare the NFL to slavery and still want to play?"

Emmanuel Acho compared it to being in a relationship where you feel enslaved but still want to go back to it. It is a question that Kaepernick must answer accordingly.

Others compared his position to being driven purely by money. They invoked a famous advertisement in which Kaepernick encouraged people to stand for something even if it meant losing everything. But here, he is seen wooing the same league that has him blackballed and one that he compared to enslavers in hopes of employment with them.





Also Colin Kaepernick: “I have dreams of playing in the NFL again one day.”



Colin Kaepernick: "The NFL is akin to slavery." Also Colin Kaepernick: "I have dreams of playing in the NFL again one day." Believe in something… unless you get a bigger paycheck from something else. Then believe in that, instead.

Others did not go into more profound arguments but responded by saying they were left incredulous with his position. They asked in stark terms why he would want to be enslaved, given that he has compared the NFL to slavery.

Guess he wants to be a slave????? I'm confused........

Others also pointed out that, in the NFL Draft Combine, even white players attend, even though it is dominated, like the NFL, by black players.

JJ Pesavento @rdrhwke

Guy lost as many games as he won & had a career completion percentage of 59%. Add number of times he was sacked his last 5 years & he's not even average. Far as the combine goes, someone tell douchebag white players attend. Does that make them slaves too?

Ultimately, why Kaepernick wants to join the system that he castigated is best left to him to answer. But suffice to say, it has raised strong opinions from those who felt he went overboard in comparing their beloved football league to a system of slavery. Given the differing viewpoints on these issues, it does not look like this is an argument that will be resolved anytime soon. All that remains to be seen is, in a league where everyone wants to win, whether a team will find Kaepernick to be the guy that makes them winners.

