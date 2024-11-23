"I don't care": Colin Kaepernick's wife Nessa continues NFL boycott while reviewing Kendrick Lamar's album

Kendrick Lamar released his new music album called "GNX" on Friday and has received mixed reactions from the fans so far. The album includes a song titled "Wacced Out Murals," in which the rapper addressed his controversy around performing in the NFL Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show.

While many of Lamar's fans enjoyed the rap song, former NFL star Colin Kaepernick's wife Nessa found it least impressive. On Friday, Nessa Kaepernick posted a clip on Instagram in which she shared her “hot take” on Lamar's new album. Sharing the details into the same, she said:

"The one song that I am not a fan of, okay, hot take, but it's definitely not gonna be surprising, 'Wacced Out Murals.' It's because talking about performing at the NFL big game and how people were upset and now the only one to congratulate him was NAZ. Who cares who's not congratulating you?"

"Kendrick, you had a big year and I mean you were not waiting for me to congratulate you because I don't watch the NFL at all. I don't watch the game. I don't care who's performing. But all that's (I) got (to) say is big year, enjoy this success," Nessa further added.

Colin Kaepernick revealed plans to make anticipated NFL comeback

It's been more than a decade since Colin Kaepernick left the NFL, with his last team being the San Francisco 49ers. Over the years, there have been speculations that Kaepernick has been looking for the right time to make his comeback in the league.

Kaepernick confirmed the speculations last month during an interview with CBS Sports. The former 49ers star told the publication how he hasn't lost hope of getting back on the field once again. Talking about the same, he said:

"It was 15 years of work and dedication before I ever stepped foot on an NFL field, and to have that passion and chase it for that long, you don't just give that up, you don't just walk away. You chase that. You pursue it. There will never be an instance where I'm not ready, and there will never be an instance where it's because he doesn't want to anymore."

While Colin Kaepernick has been dreaming of restarting his career with the NFL, the former 49ers quarterback would have to surpass multiple political and sporting potholes to achieve that.

In which season do you think Kaepernick could make his comeback?

