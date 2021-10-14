Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL soon? QB still hopeful of comeback

After being in the wilderness and seemingly forgotten about, Colin Kaepernick still harbors hope that an NFL team will come calling for his services. So much so that he is up at 5 am every day and trains five to six times a week to stay fit and sharp in case that call does come.

Having been out of the league since the 2016/17 season, Kaepernick spoke in a recent interview with Ebony.com, stating that he still dreams of one day eventually holding aloft the Lombardi Trophy.

"I am still up at 5 am training five, six days a week," Kaepernick said, "making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again."

Kaepernick, who is still only 33 years old, last played a down in the NFL way back in January 1 against the Seahawks as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. He never signed with another team again.

It has been well documented how Kaepernick felt and truly believed that the NFL blackballed him over the way he was kneeling during the national anthem played before games in protest of police brutality. Kaepernick took it a step further just a few years ago and sued the league. While it was settled out of court, the league, as you would expect, did not publicly admit fault.

Kaepernick believes teams are avoiding him after his protests

However, as he disclosed in his interview with Ebony.com, Colin firmly believes that several NFL teams are still avoiding him because of the situation. He adds that with him training, it will “expose the whole situation with the league".

"You're gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way," Kaepernick said. "And you’re gonna expose yourself by that, but it won't be because I'm not ready or not prepared."

As he waits for a call that potentially might never come, Kaepernick stated he is focusing on other parts of his life, which include some charity work and his production company.

He has even dabbled with acting.

Kaepernick stated that he has been constantly working with acting coaches and wants to have bigger roles to play on screen. He also admitted that it has a similar feel to being a quarterback in the NFL.

"[It] really felt natural to me," Kaepernick said. "I just didn’t have to dodge any 300-pound lineman while doing it."

So while he continues to train in the hope that an NFL team comes calling for his services, it appears he has his life outside of football sorted and if in fact another opportunity doesn’t come, then his life is just fine without football in it.

