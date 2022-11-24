College broadcaster claims the next Patrick Mahomes is coming to the NFL - "That kid is a Heisman trophy winner"

Patrick Mahomes is still in his mid-20s but the quarterback's stranglehold on the top of the league could have an expiration date, according to one college announcer. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, college football announcer Gus Johnson named Caleb Williams as the top prospect in the last several years. Here's how he put it:

"But this Caleb Williams... I was getting texts from my boys during the game and they were like, 'This is Patrick Mahomes. This could be Patrick Mahomes. He's smart. He's just so smart. He's so clever.' Patrick Mahomes comes from that same Lincoln Riley system..."

He continued, explaining the quality of quarterbacks his mentor has coached in recent years:

"Lincoln Riley is just innovative. Think about the quarterbacks he's had. Baker, Kyler, Jalen, and now this kid. It's just so wonderful that USC was able to get him and Oklahoma. They were disappointed, but to have him out here with this brand of football, getting ready to go into the Big Ten is just something special."

Who is the next "Patrick Mahomes?"

Caleb Williams on the sideline at USC v Stanford

Caleb Williams is on his second college team, but the quarterback has been incredibly productive for both schools. In his freshman year, he played for Oklahoma in 2021, lighting up the stat sheet. He completed 136 of 211 passes for a 64.5 percent completion percentage, 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

As a freshman, the numbers turned heads. Now, after 11 games of work in his 2022 season with USC, Williams proved that 2021 was not a fluke. In his first season with USC, he completed 250 of 385 passes for a 64.9 completion rate, 3,480 yards, 33 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Will the USC quarterback choose to declare for the NFL Draft in 2024 or will he decide to stick around the college scene? 2023 will play a big role in the decision.

