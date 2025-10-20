"Collinsworth needs belt," "Make it make sense": NFL fans call out PFF's higher grade to Geno Smith over Patrick Mahomes despite Chiefs QB's dominance

Pro Football Focus stirred a debate on X after Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith's evaluations from Sunday’s Chiefs-Raiders matchup raised eyebrows.

The grading site gave Smith a 67.2 passing mark, while Mahomes received 62.2. This came after Kansas City’s 31-0 win.

Fan didn't hold back with their reactions.

"Collinsworth needs belt," one fan wrote.

"Make it make sense," another fan wrote.

"That website is dogshit anyways but good for agendas," a fan said.

Here are more fan reactions.

"Geno deadass was crickets all game," one fan commented.

"Done with this site for life," a fan tweeted.

"Why is PFF still a thing. This is embarrassing for the entire world of data and all of sports," another fan commented.

Smith completed 10 of 16 passes for 67 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Mahomes went 26-for-35, piling up 286 yards and three scores while avoiding turnovers.

The Chiefs racked up 434 yards of offense to the Raiders' 96, with a 30–3 advantage in first downs. Mahomes connected with nine different pass catchers before resting in the fourth quarter.

Las Vegas sputtered throughout. After a promising start was wiped out by a holding call on Jackson Powers-Johnson, it never threatened again. The Raiders punted drive after drive and never advanced beyond midfield following their opening series.

Historic shutout underscores Patrick Mahomes’ dominance

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Sunday’s victory was a milestone for Kansas City. It marked the team’s first regular-season shutout since Andy Reid became its coach. The Chiefs dominated Las Vegas from the start, scoring touchdowns on three straight drives.

Rashee Rice made a statement in his return from injury and suspension, hauling in seven receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes spread the ball efficiently, leading a 275-51 first-half yardage edge. Isiah Pacheco added a rushing score after halftime, and a field goal capped the 31-point outburst.

With the game in hand by late third quarter, Gardner Minshew took over under center. Kansas City lined up in victory formation with more than two minutes remaining as Arrowhead Stadium fireworks went off early.

The Raiders, who are 2-5 entering their bye week, saw starting quarterback Geno Smith benched for Kenny Pickett in the fourth.

