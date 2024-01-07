The Indianapolis Colts suffered a gut-wrenching, season-ending 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday. CJ Stroud delivered a sensational performance against a terrific Colts defense. He completed 20 of 26 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew had a tough outing. He completed only 13 of 24 passes for 141 yards.

Minshew had the chance to be the hero with a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. The Colts offense was having its way with the Texans' gassed defense and drove the 15 yards from the endzone when they faced a 4th-and-1.

With the season on the line, Colts head coach Shane Steichen called a slant backup running back Tyler Goodson. The play call was perfect, as Goodson found himself wide open. However, the running back dropped a slightly errant pass from Minshew, ending the drive and the Colts' season.

Colts fans were irate with Goodson and called him out on social media for his drop. Here are some of their remarks:

Some fans suggested Minshew was just as much at fault as Goodson. However, most believe the pass was catchable, and the running back should have hauled it in and gotten the first down to keep the Colts' season alive.