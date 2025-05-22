"He battled his demons" - Colts icon Pat McAfee devastated by Jim Irsay's shocking death at age 65

Jim Irsay is dead. On Wednesday, the erstwhile-owner of the Indianapolis Colts was shockingly and sadly announced to have passed away "peacefully in his sleep" at 65, according to a statement by the franchise. And one of his former players cannot help but be devastated.

Ex-punter Pat McAfee, who spent his entire eight-year career (2009-2016) with the Colts, took to his X.com account to write a lengthy farewell post. In it, he reflected on "the honor" of playing under a "funny, brilliant, unique, and somehow still wildly relatable man":

"He battled his demons, as we all do but, God blessed Jim Irsay with an abundance of compassion. He wanted to give back/help everybody and everything he saw or knew about."

He continued by recalling a conversation during the 2011 lockout that soon turned into the Twitter Giveaways:

"He was a mogul who had a creative artist’s brain.. Everything he did he wanted to do in a big and imaginative way.. his Twitter Giveaways became just that.. he wanted them to be awesome... and they were. He was a Billionaire who yearned to share his wealth in fun ways."

Then there was the conversation McAfee had upon his retirement - Irsay had tried to convince him to remain with the Colts, even as the relationship between them two soured:

"He gave me quotes and words to live by.. told me stories of mistakes he and others had made and he promised he would do anything he could to help me in my venture. 'If for some reason this doesn’t work or you don’t want to do it anymore, you’ll always have a job here at the Colts. You are family.'"

Here are his last words:

"Jim was a real one.. and we will all miss the shit out of him... Thank you for EVERYTHING big man.. You were a damn legend. Rest Easy, brother."

Another former Colt who reacted to the news was Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, who spoke of being "heartbroken" on Instagram:

Bears owner George McCaskey reacts to Jim Irsay's death

Speaking of owners, the Chicago Bears' George McCaskey knows death very well, having lost his mother and predecessor Virginia earlier this year. Upon hearing of Jim Irsay's passing, he issued this statement:

"Jim was a Chicago guy through and through, and spoke often about his pride in being connected to our great city. He was a gracious victor in Super Bowl XLI, and he was a great friend of the Bears."

The Colts are now expected to be co-owned by Irsay's three daughters: Carlie Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson.

