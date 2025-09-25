Colts' Jonathan Taylor dubbed “this year’s Saquon Barkley” as Skip Bayless questions RB's durability

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has earned a comparison to the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley. Skip Bayless drew the comparison on a recent episode of the podcast “The Arena: Gridiron.”Praising Taylor's form in the first three weeks of the ongoing NFL season, Bayless is getting the impression he'll dominate like Barkley did last year. He said:“All of a sudden, Jonathan Taylor looks like this year saquon To me, and I don't know if he can take the pounding and stay upright the whole year. They're gonna have to be careful, because he's high carries, but he just dominating.”The veteran commentator went on:“He's leading the league in yards through three three weeks, and he hits home runs. I thought he was older than this. He's still only 26 so I thought he was like 29 or close to 30.”The Colts are 3-0 after Week 3, and Jonathan Taylor's exploits on offense is a big factor in their domination. The running back leads the league in rushing after three weeks, earning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor in Week 3.The two-time Pro Bowler didn't run for a score in the Colts’ first two games of the season. However, he was in scoring form against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He made a touchdown run towards the end of the first quarter before adding two more scores in the second half.The running back ended the game with 102 yards on 17 carries, getting named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time. It may be first of many for Taylor this season if he keeps his current form, with great chances of winning the Offensive Player of the Year award.Colts teammate names Jonathan Taylor best running back in the NFLJonathan Taylor's contribution on the Colts’ offense is not lost on his teammates. Following the team's win over the Titans on Saturday, linebacker Zaire Franklin described him as “the best back in the league.” He said:&quot;I don't think really it's a question at this point I think he's the best back in the league.&quot;The Colts will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, hoping to extend their winning run. Meanwhile, the Rams, currently 2-1, will be looking for a win after their Week 3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.