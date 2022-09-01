EXCLUSIVE: Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye reveals what would happen if Matt Ryan pulled a Tom Brady

Tom Brady continues to break records and push the bar higher with every step he takes. However, his recent decision to step away from the game for 11 days has left many fans wondering. Could this open the door to other quarterbacks taking time off in the future?

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, former first-round pick Kwity Paye was asked how the Indianapolis Colts would react if Matt Ryan needed to step away. Put simply, he said the Colts would be behind Ryan in his decision. They also have plenty of trust in the backups to play well in his stead. Here's how he put it:

"If someone stepped away for a family emergency or whatever, our team [is like a] family and will be behind them and we'll try to help him get through whatever he's going through. But we got Nick Foles and Sammy [Ehlinger] so we wouldn't be too worried because we're confident in our backups."

Stephen Holder @HolderStephen Regarding today’s knee injury sustained by Colts 2021 first rd pick Kwity Paye, my understanding is he has a bone bruise and should be fine. Crisis averted. Regarding today’s knee injury sustained by Colts 2021 first rd pick Kwity Paye, my understanding is he has a bone bruise and should be fine. Crisis averted.

Obviously, Ryan has no plans to step away at any point this season. He's all-in with his new team and football in general. Paye sees the situation from a different perspective to those outside the franchise. Franchises place a lot of trust in their players and they know nearly everything about them. If a player is honest with them, they'll try and meet you half way. There's room for compromise, especially in serious situations.

Tom Brady's unorthodox calender year

Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Tom Brady has traditionally been the face of consistency and commitment in the NFL, with the exception of his 2020 move from the New England Patriots. However, in 2022, he's been extremely changeable. He's gone in several different directions in rapid succession.

Following the 2021 season, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL only to return six weeks later. Rumors suggest the quarterback had plans to join the Miami Dolphins as the team's next minority owner. However, those plans fell through and he returned to the Buccaneers.

Following his return, it quickly became evident that Brady wasn't done thinking about his post-football career. He signed a ten-year deal with FOX to call games for the network following the end of his NFL career. Since then, he's also taken a 11-day hiatus from the team in August for a personal matter. It appears he was on vacation in the Bahamas, but there may be more to the story.

It feels like time is running out on Tom Brady's NFL career. Will the upcoming season be the last we see of the quarterback? Or does he have more in the tank? Only time will reveal the answer.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell