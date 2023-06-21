Jim Irsay shared his thoughts as the sentencing of three people who were convicted of murdering former Indiana University lineman Chris Beaty is set to be announced. The longtime Colts team owner shared the tweet on Wednesday morning and added his own caption.

Irsay said that it was a "tragic waste of young lives." Beaty was shot and killed on May 30, 2020, at just 38 years old. Beaty was outside of his apartment in downtown Indianapolis when he unknowningly walked into a robbery in progress outside his building. Reports have said that Beaty tried to stop two women from being robbed by the suspects, when he was then robbed and shot.

The three suspects were found guilty on May 23, and the sentencing for them began on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tragic waste of young lives."

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay twitter.com/angelaganote/s… Angela Ganote @angelaganote Alert: sentencing for the three people convicted of murdering Chris Beaty is about to begin. The courtroom is filled with people wearing purple in support of Nakeyah Shields. @FOX59 Alert: sentencing for the three people convicted of murdering Chris Beaty is about to begin. The courtroom is filled with people wearing purple in support of Nakeyah Shields. @FOX59 https://t.co/kGKZBktjZ3 Tragic waste of young lives. Tragic waste of young lives. 🙏 twitter.com/angelaganote/s…

Chris Beaty, or "Mr. Indianapolis" as he was well known, played college football at Indiana University from 2000 until 2004. He later became an entrepreneur and started Fresh Marketing LLC, a promotions company in 2011. He worked with nightclubs and event spaces throughout the city.

After four days of testimony late last month, the jury found that Marcus Anderson, Alijah Jones and Nakeyah Shields were all guilty of robbery and murder.

How long has Jim Irsay owned the Colts?

Jim Irsay is the longtime owner of the Indianapolis Colts. And some could say that he is also one of the more vocal team owners in the National Football League. But, it was his father Robert who initially purchased the NFL franchise, and it was a bit unconventional.

Robert originally purchased the Los Angeles Rams. In 1971, his father became the owner of the Baltimore Colts after swapping teams with Carroll Rosenbloom, who became the new owner of the Rams.

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay Happy #NationalMascotDay to this guy. He's hilarious and a nut-job---but he's OUR nut-job, and he's a superstar with the unselfish work he does for kids and the community... @blue !!! Happy #NationalMascotDay to this guy. He's hilarious and a nut-job---but he's OUR nut-job, and he's a superstar with the unselfish work he does for kids and the community...@blue !!! https://t.co/KoGdcJdwvl

It wasn't until 1982, after he graduated from college, that Jim became involved with the organization. And, by that time, the team had relocated to Indianapolis. In 1984, he was named Vice President and General Manager of the team. In 1995, his role became even bigger after his father suffered a stroke.

Two years later, his father Robert passed away and Jim Irsay fought to gain control of the organization. After a legal battle with his stepmother, he became the sole owner of the Indianapolis Colts at just 37 years old. This made him the youngest NFL team owner in history.

Poll : 0 votes