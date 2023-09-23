Colts vs. Ravens weather report: Tropical storm Ophelia could derail Week 3 encounter

This Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Stadium in Baltimore. The Colts find themselves amid a three-game losing streak against the Ravens.

However, the matchup might be impacted by extreme weather conditions. The potential influence of Tropical Storm Ophelia on the game's proceedings raises questions about possible delays due to rain and stormy weather.

Colts vs. Ravens weather forecast could ruin Week 3 showdown

The latest reports indicate that Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed near North Carolina and is heading toward Maryland on Sunday. There's a chance that Ophelia might weaken before the 1 p.m. kickoff.

Anticipate heavy rain, affecting both passing and running plays. Ball security becomes paramount in slippery conditions, as turnovers are more likely. Moreover, the risk of injuries escalates, necessitating extra caution from players. This unpredictable weather introduces an added layer of complexity to this crucial showdown.

Latest update on Colts vs. Ravens weather report

As per the latest update, there is a 50% chance of rain during the game. There will be cloudy skies and the weather can go up to 69 degrees.

How to watch Colts vs Ravens

Date: Sept. 24, Sunday

Sept. 24, Sunday Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore TV coverage: CBS

CBS Live Stream: NFL+, Fubo TV

Beth Mowins will provide play-by-play commentary. The color analysts will be Jay Feely and James Lofton. Amanda Renner will deliver sideline updates.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colts vs. Ravens injury report

Colts Injury Report:

Anthony Richardson and Ryan Kelly will be absent due to concussion protocols, as they did not practice this week. Kenny Moore II and Dallis Flowers are on the fence for this week's game, with limited participation in practice sessions, dealing with knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

Ravens Injury Report:

Odell Beckham Jr. is sidelined with an ankle injury, having not participated in practice all week. Justice Hills, Marlon Humphrey, Tyler Lindebaum, Odafe Oweh, Ronnie Stanley, and Marcus Williams will also be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

