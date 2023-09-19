Will Lamar Jackson play in Week 3? Update on WR after Ravens vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens franchise QB Lamar Jackson will play against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. Jackson had a decent time against the Bengals, throwing two touchdowns for over 200 yards in the 27-24 win. However, Jackson suffered a stinger in his left hand late in the game.

Thankfully for Jackson and Ravens fans, the 2019 MVP told reporters after the game that he's fine and flexed his hands as evidence. This means he's injury-free heading into a potentially tricky match against the Anthony Richardson-led Colts. The Ravens will need all the weapons as the league enters week three.

Exploring Lamar Jackson's Injury History

Lamar Jackson is the best dual-threat QB in today's NFL and has led the Ravens since 2018. Unfortunately, Jackson has suffered his fair share of injuries since his NFL debut.

His first notable NFL injury was on October 7, 2020, when he sprained his knee patella. Jackson missed the Ravens' training ahead of the Week 5 game versus the Bengals due to a knee injury. He was cleared to play that game.

Then, on January 16, 2021, Jackson suffered a grade one head cranial concussion. The former unanimous league MVP suffered the concussion in the third quarter during the divisional-round playoff game at Buffalo.

Later that year, on September 29, 2021, Jackson suffered a grade one lower lumbar sprain. He managed to play in Week 4 against the Broncos despite not practicing with the back injury.

Further along the line, on December 12, 2021, the Ravens QB suffered a grade two pedal ankle sprain. Jackson suffered an ankle knock in Week 14's defeat to the Browns. He missed the rest of the season.

Then, on December 4, 2022, Jackson suffered a Grade 2 Knee PCL Sprain. The injury made him miss the final six games of the year, including the Wild Card matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Where does Lamar Jackson rank among the top 5 highest-paid QBs in the NFL?

Lamar Jackson is currently the fourth highest-paid quarterback in the National Football League. The Baltimore Ravens franchise is earning a mouthwatering $52 million per season. This puts him behind the likes of Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert on the QB-rich list.

Aside from Lamar Jackson, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the only other former MVP on the list of the top five highest-paid QBs.

Here's the rest of the complete list and their earnings:

S/N Player Salary Per Year 1 Joe Burrow $55 million 2 Patrick Mahomes $52.65 million 3 Justin Herbert $52.5 million 4 Lamar Jackson $52 million 5 Jalen Hurts $51 million