“Come to New England” - NFL fans react to Stefon Diggs’ latest injury update 

NFL supporters flooded Twitter on Sunday, reacting to news of Stefon Diggs' return from an ACL injury. It came after multiple reports indicated that the star wide receiver is "ahead of schedule" with his rehabilitation.

Diggs is running at full speed and cutting and changing direction successfully during drills, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported. The improvement came just five months after he injured his ACL late in October, which ended his 2024 season with the Houston Texans prematurely.

Diggs visited the New England Patriots' complex in Foxborough last week, where his knee was examined medically. The four-time Pro Bowl WR departed without an agreement, although both sides intend to stay in touch, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported.

Several Patriots followers responded about the prospective signing.

"Great, come to New England," a fan tweeted.

"Speedy recovery to you Stef," one fan wrote.

"This is impressive, Bro is a freak of nature," another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions:

"Diggs like an alien recovering that fast from ACL He must really be HIMOTHY …" a fan commented.

Patriots taking a calculated approach with Stefon Diggs amid roster questions

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

New England could be proceeding methodically toward possibly signing Steffon Diggs. NBC Sports Boston's article on Friday quoted Patriots coach Mike Vrabel as reiterating the importance of being "very intentional with the people that we bring on this football team."

Despite criticism regarding Diggs' previous reputation, a Houston Texans employee offered good things about the receiver's experience there.

"He got along with people well here," the employee said, via NBC Sports Boston. "Everyone liked him. He was a good teammate and worked hard. No noticeable issues."

For most receivers, ACL tears often take close to 12 months to recover. New England receiver Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL in October 2023 and didn't appear again until Week 5 of the 2024 season.

If he's signed, Diggs will become the team's most accomplished receiver. None of the Patriots current WRs has ever achieved a 1,000-yard receiving season, a feat that Diggs has pulled off six times in his career.

Even in his injury-capped 2024 season, Diggs logged 47 receptions, 496 receiving yards and three scores in eight games.

New England probably has good intel on Diggs through offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, whose brother Ben coached the receiver at Houston.

