Stefon Diggs is looking for a new team for 2025 and recently visited the Patriots. The former Pro Bowler had a disappointing maiden season in Houston, compounded by an ACL injury against the Colts that truncated his 2024 season. So far he has yet to sign with any team, but New England insider Mike Giardi thinks that the former Texans' star should be on his team's radar.

He pointed out that the Patriots don't have a primary or secondary wide receiver locked in based on how the free agency has gone so far. Given their needs at left tackle too, he feels that New England is currently backed into a corner. Noting the concerns about Stefon Diggs' return from injury and his age, Giardi said,

"Where the Patriots are in terms of wide receiver, and because of how free agency has played... they are really backed into a corner in terms of no left tackle, no wide receiver one, no wide receiver two. Who knows what Diggs is when he comes back? If he can be the same guy or... it takes a little longer to get there. And then he will be 33 going into the following season."

However, Mike Giardi then said it is still worth it for the Patriots to pursue Stefon Diggs because even if he is not back to his previous form but just slightly off from his peak, the former Texans' player will be the best receiver on the roster. He concluded,

"But seems like it's worth a dice roll at this point. Just based on, 'This is our room, we got problems'. And if he can be 85% to 90% of what he was before the injury, at some point during the season, then that's our best receiver. Period. End of story."

Stefon Diggs' Patriots' possibility could mean unwelcome visits to Buffalo for WR

Stefon Diggs left the Bills after the 2023 season to join the Texans. The thought was that C.J. Stroud, then the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, was the future, and going to Houston would make them immediate Super Bowl contenders.

Instead, Buffalo reached the AFC Championship without the wide receiver, while Houston lost in the Divisional Round. Josh Allen also won his first MVP award after Stefon Diggs' departure. Should the wide receiver join the Patriots, he will face the Bills twice every year in their AFC East divisional matchups. Visits to Buffalo might become loud given some of his previous activity when he left.

