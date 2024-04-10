Former Bills wide receiver, now with the Texans, appeared to take a shot at his former team after they agreed to trade him to Houston. While that itself is not an uncommon occurrence and players often trade barbs with general managers, coaches, owners, and even former colleagues, generally the fanbase is excluded.

In fact, many players go out of their way to thank the fans that turned out for them. Even when someone like Aaron Rodgers, a surefire Hall-of-Famer, was traded by the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets, he still wished the Cheeseheads well. That is just one example.

But Stefon Diggs does not seem to have any such qualms, or perhaps his time in Buffalo was not something that he wants to remember. His latest like was one dissing the Bills fanbase calling it one of the worst and accusing them of being bitter.

Fans immediately pounced on him on X, formerly known as Twitter, and called him a 'weirdo' and a 'diva'. Here are some of the reactions given below.

