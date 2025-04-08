“Come to Seattle”: NFL fans react to top WR prospect Matthew Golden visiting Tampa Bay ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Matthew Golden is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Golden met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the festivities from Green Bay later this month.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a screenshot from Golden's story, who was admiring some photos inside the Buccaneers' headquarters.

This sparked some interesting reactions from fans on X.

"Ohhh bucs would be awesome for him and their offense," a fan said.

"Damn him with Mike Evans and Godwin is going to make a wild trio," another fan said.

"We need help on defense but him with Mike and CG14 and Jalen McMillan would go vroommm," a fan wrote.

"yeah that’s what the Bucs need, another WR," another fan wrote.

Golden transferred to the Longhorns last season following two years at the University of Houston. The six-foot, 195-pounder caught 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns during his junior season at Texas. He is also a skilled special-teams player, having returned two kickoffs for touchdowns during his college career at Houston.

Will Tampa Bay add another receiver to their already loaded roster?

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

The wide receiver position is probably one of the strongest position groups on the Tampa Bay roster. Featuring veteran stars such as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, taking a receiver such as Golden in the first round would be a rather interesting move. Golden is unlikely to make it out of the first round of the NFL Draft later this month.

Tampa Bay currently holds the 19th overall selection. There are various other positions on the football team that the Buccaneers could use help with. However, it's hard not to take into consideration that Evans is continuing to get older. As for Godwin, he just missed the majority of last season with a season-ending injury.

Adding a young speedster not only opens up the Buccaneers' playbook now, but sets the organization up for the eventual departures of both Evans and Godwin when that time comes. It will be interesting to see if Tampa Bay gives Golden serious consideration in the first round.

The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24, and lasts until Saturday, April 26.

