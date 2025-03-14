“Come see me” - Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb addresses “trash” remark about Bears after facing backlash

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is gearing up for his sixth season with the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, he recorded a total of 1,194 yards and six TDs receiving while helping the team record a dismal 7-10 campaign. Amidst his offseason preparations, Lamb made an appearance on Twitch with streamer Neon.

Ad

During the stream, CeeDeLamb spoke about the importance of free agency and its impact on a team. He also threw some shade at the Chicago Bears, who recorded a 5-12 campaign last season. He stated how they are focused on revamping their roster to have a better campaign this upcoming season.

"I mean, the free agency is always fun, because you never know what the next team gonna look like," Lamb said. "The teams that you think is buns. One team like.....the Bears, they were terrible last year, and now you can tell they already, they're emphasizing."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

CeeDee Lamb received a lot of backlash and criticism for his comments. He then decided to take to social media to clear the air surrounding his comments, stating that he was trying to convey how the Bears are focused on improving during free agency.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Toook that out of context, i said they were trash and they're making moves to improve early in the FA. That's why it's fun, but i'm with whatever, come see me," Lamb wrote in a tweet on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

To be fair, the Bears did have a lot of difficulties during the 2024 season, especially on the offensive line. Their quarterback, Caleb Williams, was sacked a total of 68 times.

However, they utilized the free agency to bring in Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney, and Drew Dalman to revamp the offensive line. Apart from this, they also signed DE Dayo Odeybingo and DT Grady Jarrett for the 2025 season.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker responds to CeeDee Lamb's comments

NFL fans have a lot of expectations for the Chicago Bears after the additions they made to the team in free agency. Safety Jaquan Brisker, who was drafted in 2022, is also excited to get back on the field.

Ad

After CeeDee Lamb's comments, Brisker took to social media to talk about how he is ready to face the Cowboys this upcoming season. It seems like he is looking forward to the challenge to prove Lamb wrong.

"Don't we play the Cowboys? Lol say less," Brisker wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

The Chicago Bears will face the Dallas Cowboys at home during the 2025 season. The last time they faced each other was during the 2022 season. That is when the Cowboys secured a 49-29 victory at AT&T Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.