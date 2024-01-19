Jerry Jones’ wait for a fourth Super Bowl title with the Dallas Cowboys stretches to 29 years. Worst yet, his squad hasn’t reached the NFC Championship Game for a similar timeframe. While his franchise has become the NFL’s most valuable, success in the playoffs has constantly dodged them.

That’s why long-time fans like comedian Akaash Singh have had enough of the miseries brought on by the Cowboys. He is ready to switch allegiance to other teams, as he said in a recent episode of the "Flagrant Podcast" with fellow comedian Andrew Schulz.

But aside from looking for a new NFL team to support, Singh disparaged Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son by saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Eventually, I finally just realized that until Jerry Jones dies they're just never going to actually be good and he's not dying anytime soon. And his son also seems like kind of a f**king idiot, to be honest with you."

Singh was born in Dallas, Texas, to Indian immigrant parents on May 4, 1984, making him 11 years old when the Cowboys last won a Super Bowl. Since then, they’ve won five out of 18 playoff games.

The frustration for the Cowboys continues after losing to the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 season’s Wild Card round. Aside from home-field advantage, Jerry Jones’ squad had the top-ranked offense and a top-five defense.

Despite their talented roster, the Packers raced to a 27-0 lead and never looked back. Green Bay heads to the Divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers, while the Cowboys are left with more questions than answers.

However, they’ve answered one of those questions by retaining head coach Mike McCarthy for the final year of his contract. Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn is also expected to return despite his unit surrendering 48 points to the Packers.

Which of Jerry Jones’ sons is Akaash Singh referring to?

The billionaire owner has two sons involved in the Cowboys’ day-to-day operations. Based on their roles, Singh directed his rant to Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones.

Aside from being COO, Jones is the Cowboys’ Executive Vice President and Director of Player Personnel. While the Jones patriarch has the final say regarding draft choices and contract negotiations, Stephen helps him deal with the players.

His other son, Jerry Jones Jr., is the team’s sales and marketing chief. Therefore, he doesn’t have a direct hand in building the roster. However, his role is crucial in making the Cowboys worth $9 billion as of August 2023, per Forbes Magazine.