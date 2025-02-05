Comedian Michael Rapaport questions Taylor Swift’s role as Travis Kelce's supportive girlfriend ahead of Super Bowl 59 clash

Taylor Swift has often found herself battling questions related to her romance with Travis Kelce. Most recently, comedian Michael Rapaport questioned the "Blank Space" singer’s role as Travis Kelce's girlfriend and whether or not she’ll be able to support him if the Kansas City Chiefs end up losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

During his appearance on the “WIP Morning Show” on Tuesday, Michael Rapaport revealed that he wanted to “see Taylor Swift cry” at the Super Bowl if the Chiefs lost to the Eagles. Talking about how the Chiefs’ loss would be a true test of her girlfriend duties, the comedian said:

“I am hoping to see Taylor Swift cry. I want to see if her mascara can hold up after a ginormous loss. She loves her man [Kelce] when he's winning, but will she still ride with him when he takes a ginormous loss?”

“He’s up there with — you never know who’s going to be in the booth. I want to see that mascara running on Sunday, running. … I want to hear her call out, like, Isiah Pacheco or [head coach] Andy Reid [like], ‘Why didn’t he throw the ball to my boyfriend?’” Rapaport further added.

Travis Kelce’s brother confirmed Taylor Swift’s attendance at Super Bowl LIX

On Tuesday, Jason Kelce sat for an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, during which he shed light on Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Super Bowl LIX. Talking about Swift’s plans to cheer for Travis Kelce from the VIP suites of Caesars Superdome, Jason said:

“Yeah, I think everybody’s coming in. I mean, I don’t want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full.”

“Even when he’s in regular season mode… he’s always got a bunch of his friends there. It’s been this way his whole career. He’s kept in touch much better with a lot of the people from our hometown. So there’s always a loaded contingency for the Kelces, wherever we’re at,” Jason added.

Talking about Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Caesars Superdome, Hollywood star Miles Teller recently revealed that his wife Keleigh, who is also Swift’s BFF, won’t be cheering for the Chiefs with her.

