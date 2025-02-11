Commanders draft rumors: Washington linked with NFL-ready Ohio State star to join Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders had one of the most surprising seasons of any NFL team this past year, as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led them to the NFC Championship game.

In a year with a new head coach, a rookie quarterback and new management, the Commanders exceeded almost everyone's expectations, finishing 12-5 and being NFC runner-ups to division foe, Philadelphia Eagles.

With the NFL offseason here and the 2025 NFL Draft just right around the corner, mock draft season is upon us.

In ESPN's Field Yates' first NFL mock draft, he projected Ohio State standout wide receiver Emeka Egbuka being drafted by the Commanders, adding another pass-catching option for Daniels to work with.

Yates wrote:

"As the Commanders look to surround Jayden Daniels with more playmakers, they could tap back into the Ohio State receiver pipeline to pair Terry McLaurin with Egbuka, who leaves Columbus with the most catches in school history (205). Egbuka is among the most ready-made prospects in this class, as he features pristine route running, reliable hands and a selflessness as a blocker that the Commanders would undoubtedly love. He caught 10 touchdowns for the Buckeyes this season."

As Yates mentioned, the Commanders would be adding another Ohio State wide receiver, as Terry McLaurin, the team's No. 1 wide receiver, went there for college as well. Egbuka and McLaurin could form a great young duo for Daniels to develop with.

In his four seasons at Ohio State, Egbuka has recorded 205 receptions for 2,868 yards and 24 receiving touchdowns.

Washington Commanders' offseason outlook

Jayden Daniels during the NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

The Washington Commanders are expected to be "aggressive" this offseason, much like the Houston Texans were following C.J. Stroud's successful rookie season.

The Commanders enter the offseason with the third-most cap space, approximately $78 million according to overthecap.com, and aim to maximize talent during Daniels' rookie contract window.

The team could express interest in acquiring pass-rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns, who is up for trade. They could explore acquiring a veteran wide receiver such as Deebo Samuel or Cooper Kupp, who are both available via trade.

Like most offseasons, Washington will likely try to sign a few free agents, as they have the money to do so. Washington has several notable free agents such as tight end Zach Ertz, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Jeremy Chinn.

Once the Commanders decide which key free agents to retain, they'll likely be aggressive in adding pieces, particularly on defense, to strengthen their roster for this upcoming season.

