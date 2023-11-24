Jack Del Rio is a well-respected defensive mind but the Washington Commanders defense under his watch had fans call for his job. In the end, the fans got their wish as Del Rio was relieved from his role as defensive coordinator.

This came after Washington's embarrassing 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Fans quickly took to Twitter (X) to express their feelings over the move by Commanders:

Other fans are saying that Del Rio was the scapegoat for Rivera:

More fans say that Jack Del Rio's firing isn't fair as the team moved Montez Sweat and Chase Young ahead of this season's trade deadline:

The defense in Washington has been struggling all season as it allowed the most points and are in the bottom five in yards allowed. Jack Del Rio was in the fourth season as the team's defensive coordinator. Rivera will take over the defensive play-calling duties.

He was previously the head coach of the Oakland Raiders (2015-17) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-11).

Looking back at Jack Del Rio controversy around Capitol insurrection

In June 2022, Del Rio talked about the impeding hearings on the insurrection that happened on Jan. 6, 2021:

"Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is??? #CommonSense."

The long-time NFL coach talked about the tweet before his apology to the media. However, he called the Jan. 6 insurrection a "dustup."

"Why are we not looking into those things -- if we're going to talk about it -- why are we not looking into those things? I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dustup at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal. "

He concluded:

"I just think it's kind of two standards, and if we apply the same standard and we're going to be reasonable with each other, let's have a discussion. That's all it was. Let's have a discussion."

He said that his initial tweet was him asking a question about the circumstances after George Floyd's death in 2020. He later took to Twitter (X) to apologize for his comments about Jan. 6:

"I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Referencing that situation as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry."

Soon after, Jack Del Rio deleted his Twitter account but it still lingered in the minds of some fans.

