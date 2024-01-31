The Washington Commanders have whiffed in their coaching search again. Earlier this month, they fired four-season leader Ron Rivera after going 4-13, the worst record he had with the team. Recent reports had indicated that would make a play for Ben Johnson, who has elevated the Detroit Lions to new heights during his stint as offensive coordinator.

However, it has been reported that Johnson will remain with Dan Campbell's squad for the foreseeable future, as they seek a Super Bowl title following a breakthrough 2023-24 campaign that saw them clinch their division for the first time since the days of Barry Sanders.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unsurprisingly, fans of the Commanders were disappointed:

Comment byu/PlayaSlayaX from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/PlayaSlayaX from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/PlayaSlayaX from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/PlayaSlayaX from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/PlayaSlayaX from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/PlayaSlayaX from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/PlayaSlayaX from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/PlayaSlayaX from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/PlayaSlayaX from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/PlayaSlayaX from discussion innfl Expand Post

Texans OC Bobby Slowik also spurns Commanders

Tuesday, multiple sources also reported (via Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer) that another youthful offensive coordinator had also turned down the Washington Commanders.

The Houston Texans' Bobby Slowik, who had begun his coaching career in Landover, Maryland as a defensive assistant under Mike Shanahan, was later hired by his son Kyle at the San Francisco 49ers.

Expand Tweet

Under Slowik, the Texans, and espeially rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, broke through in the regular season, going 10-7 for their first division title since the Deshaun Watson era. They even parlayed it into a Divisional Round appearance, where they eventually lost to the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

Commanders hiring Bill Belichick does not make sense as per Boston-based writer

These developments leave newly-minted Commanders general manager Adam Peters with a dwindling list of options, and one that notably sticks out is Bill Belichick.

But, according to NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, such a decision makes less sense than people think. Speaking Tuesday on Arbella Early Edition, he identified a major philosophical difference between the New England Patriots legend and team owner Josh Harris that would preclude an agreement:

"Josh Harris is very analytically minded. Bill Belichick has famously said that he uses analytics, quote, 'less than zero' in his decision making. So, unless he is willing to budge off of that -- Josh Harris' first big hire in Washington was someone to direct their analytics division, so they are all in on this -- that is not Bill Belichick."

Instead, Perry argued that Belichick should enter the broadcasting booth:

"He should want to do a year of TV... because he's not getting the record in Washington in two years -- that's a three- or four-year endeavor -- that is a bad football team, and they don't have the resources to make it all that much better this offseason."

The eight-time Super Bowl winner has already been turned down by the Atlanta Falcons, who opted for former caretaker Raheem Morris.