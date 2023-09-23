The Washington Commanders are undergoing massive changes. The team’s ownership switched from Dan Snyder to the Josh Harris-led group after league owners approved its $6.05 billion sale. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and five-time NBA champion Earvin “Magic” Johnson is a part of that group.

Meanwhile, the NFC East team is doing well to start the 2023 NFL season. Quarterback Sam Howell is playing with composure, while Washington’s defense is making an indelible imprint on opponents. Could the Ron Rivera-coached squad be doing well because Mia Khalifa said this will happen seven years ago?

Will Mia Khalifa’s prediction about the Commanders come true?

The former adult film performer said on August 27, 2016:

“Calling it, redskins Super Bowl champs 2023”

While no one knows how she came up with that prediction, football fans are starting to pay attention to it this year. Another Twitter user said:

“She knows ball”

Another football fan chimed in:

“Just another reason I love you @miakhalifa #httc”

Here are other reactions to Mia Khalifa predicting a 2023 championship for the Commanders in 2016.

It’s hard to be ignorant about what she has done in the past because it’s all over the Internet. However, it remains to be seen if she can also be an NFL pundit. But as the last reaction brought up, Mia Khalifa is technically wrong with her prediction because the Redskins don’t exist anymore.

Following public pressure to change their moniker, the team once known as the Redskins became the Washington Football Team during the 2020 season. Two years later, they changed names again to the Commanders.

Rumor has it that the new ownership group would like a new name for the squad. However, there hasn’t been any traction regarding the name change.

The Commanders have been impressive to start the 2023 season

Whether Mia Khalifa’s prediction becomes true or not, what’s definitive is that the Commanders have done well in their first two games. While the total margin of victories has been six points, they are still 2-0 after defeating the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos.

Sam Howell has been playing heads-up football, tallying 46 completions out of 70 attempts for 501 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 24 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Brian Robinson Jr. has dominated Washington’s ground attack, tallying 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also has a receiving touchdown out of 49 yards. Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas have also caught touchdown passes from Howell.

Their defense also disrupts their opponents’ rhythm with ten sacks and 16 tackles for losses. Washington’s defensive front featuring Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, and Montez Sweat has been impressive in clamping down on opposing quarterbacks.

A big test for the Washington Commanders ensues in Week 3 when they welcome the three-time defending AFC East division champions, Buffalo Bills.