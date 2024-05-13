Dan Quinn may have just inadvertently resumed the Washington football team name debate. On Saturday, the head coach of the Commanders showed up to rookie minicamp wearing a T-shirt featuring two feathers beside the current "W" logo. The imagery had been abandoned alongside the "Redskins" name in 2020 amidst massive outcry.

On Sunday, the organization told NBC's Pro Football Talk that it had "no comment" on the matter. However, fans had a say about it, even suggesting the return of the old name and imagery:

"Just bring back redskins at this point."

"Washington football team with the W logo with feather."

"Yeah this ownership group gets it!! HTTR!" - Another fan said.

Others, meanwhile, just wanted a new name:

"Red Hogs…just do it now," another begged.

"Friends…change the name to the 'WASHINGTON TRIBE'," yet another suggested.

What did Dan Quinn say on the day he wore "feathered W" shirt?

Meanwhile, controversial shirt aside, Dan Quinn continues to make his mark as he rebuilds Washington's football culture.

The Commanders were aggressive in free agency, signing the likes of Super Bowl winners Zach Ertz, Nick Allegretti, and Bobby Wagner. Then, in the Draft, they used their second overall pick on Heisman-winning dual-threat prospect Jayden Daniels. This has led to renewed optimism in the team's 2024 prospects. On Saturday as per wjla.com, he said:

"It's a unique experience for them - knowing that they've been wowed, that they've got a world-class staff ready here to develop them; and if they allow themselves to be developed and take an active part in that, they'll go faster than the average person based on how far they're willing to go."

One of the players that impressed him the most was Daniels, about whom he remarked:

"What I saw on the field was pretty much exactly what we saw from his time. But what you don't see on the tape is how much this guy loves football."

But not all the news was good. Defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton, who was the 36th overall pick, was spotted wearing a boot on his left foot due to injury. Quinn provided this update:

"He'll get a procedure done in the next week and then get started and get going with the process again. Better to do it early.”

The rookie minicamp ended today. OTA's begin on Tuesday.

