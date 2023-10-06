In July, the Washington Commanders entered a new era when they were sold to a group led by Josh Harris. However, these new owners decided to keep the current coaching staff led by head coach Ron Rivera, who has been decent in his stint so far, leading the team to one NFC East title and a .500 season each.

But after Thursday's 20-40 home defeat against the Chicago Bears, fans want change, and they already have a culprit in mind: defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

The Commanders' defense massively struggled against Justin Fields, who blew past them to the tune of 282 yards and four touchdowns – three to D.J. Moore and one to tight end Cole Kmet. As the offensive onslaught occurred, fans demanded Del Rio's removal (with some even calling for Rivera's as well):

What did Commanders players, coach say after loss vs Bears?

If there is one word that describes the Washington Commanders' loss, it would be "a**-kicking", according to defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (via ESPN's John Keim):

Furthermore, he was very blunt about the defensive effort they showed:

"Defense just played like s***. We're not a good defense right now.

“There’s a standard that we’re not playing to right now."

Defensive end Montez Sweat concurred with him:

“We started slow as f---.”

Similarly blunt about his assessment of the game was wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who was held to just 49 yards and no touchdowns:

"That's as bad as it gets."

But quarterback Sam Howell, who was sacked five times during the loss, showed defiance (via the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and NBC 4's JP Finlay):

“We’re not panicking. We know the team we can be.

"Tonight won’t define who we are as a football team."

Meanwhile, head coach Ron Rivera took responsibility for the defeat, but also added that he would not start mulling over things until he finally got to see the tape:

“It starts at the top. We’ve got to be better. That’s on me.

“I’m not going to sit up here and talk about those things until we get an opportunity to break the tape down.”

Next for the Commanders are the Atlanta Falcons in 10 days' time.