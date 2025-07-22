Commanders GM Adam Peters gets candid on Terry McLaurin contract situation ahead of training camp

Terry McLaurin has been in the spotlight for the Washington Commanders this offseason as the wideout is looking for a lucrative contract extension. The Commanders' veteran players are set to report to training camp on Tuesday, and the team's general manager, Adam Peters, offered an update on McLaurin.

When asked about McLaurin, Adams said he expects the player to report for the team's training camp.

"Just like with all of our players, we expect him (McLaurin) to be here today," Adams said.

"First, without a doubt, I think everybody in this building values Terry very much. We knew that coming in and we know that even more after spending a year with him. ... We'll do whatever we can to get a deal done."

The Commanders selected McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

In 2022, McLaurin inked a three-year, $68.2 million extension with the franchise. The receiver is entering the final year of that contract in the 2025 season.

However, it remains to be seen whether McLaurin will get an extension on his current deal with the Commanders.

Terry McLaurin reportedly considering holdout or trade amid frustrations with Commanders' progress around his contract extension

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

Earlier this week, Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna reported that Terry McLaurin is keeping his options open regarding his future with the Commanders.

Per reports, McLaurin might consider a potential contract holdout or even request a trade if Washington doesn't match his contract demands. He might pursue one of the moves to hold leverage over the team.

McLaurin previously said he was uncertain about returning to the Commanders' training camp amid a communication breakdown with his contract extension. He was absent from the team's mandatory minicamp in June.

McLaurin has posted 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns on 460 receptions since being drafted by the Commanders. He has also earned two Pro Bowl selections.

Last season, McLaurin recorded 1,096 yards with 13 touchdowns on 82 receptions. He helped the Commanders reach the NFC championship game, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

