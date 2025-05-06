Commanders GM Adam Peters heaps praise on $71,550,000 star set to boost Jayden Daniels' sophomore year

The second year of Jayden Daniels with the Washington Commanders will see improved pieces around the quarterback. Among the new faces, Deebo Samuel is expected to make an instant impact after arriving from the San Francisco 49ers.

The Commanders sent a fifth-round pick to the 49ers to acquire Deebo's services. Their general manager, Adam Peters, worked in San Francisco from 2017 to 2023 and led their college scouting department, being responsible for Samuel's selection in the 2019 draft.

During a Tuesday appearance on Pat McAfee's show, Peters spoke on how Samuel will be important for Daniels' development and unlocking a new facet for the offense:

“He's one of the best competitors on the field I've ever seen in my life. He can put a team on his back. So, understanding what type of person he was, understanding that it worked with John, and he's going to be awesome to deal with.

"And then understanding our offense—get the ball out of Jayden's hands quickly, he's really good at that, and getting the ball in space and moving fast, that's going to present a lot of problems for defense."

Improving the wide receiver group was an important step to close the gap to the Philadelphia Eagles, their NFC East rivals that won the Super Bowl. In 2024, Terry McLaurin (1,096) was the only Commanders receiver who had over 700 yards, with tight end Zach Ertz booking 654.

How much is Deebo Samuel earning from the Commanders?

The receiver has a single year remaining on his deal. The Commanders will pay him $17.55 million in 2025. Washington is likely to negotiate an extension with him before the start of the season, especially with their big cap space due to Daniels' rookie contract.

San Francisco carries $31 million in dead cap for the void years of the contract. The 49ers drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft while also signing Brandon Aiyuk to a mega extension in 2024, making Deebo a less important part of their offense.

