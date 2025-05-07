Commanders GM Adam Peters recalls the exact moment he knew Jayden Daniels was Washington's franchise QB

The Washington Commanders went into the 2024 NFL draft in search of talent to begin rebuilding under new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. They left the draft with No. 2 pick quarterback Jayden Daniels and a number of other talented players who helped the team make its first NFC championship game appearance in over three decades.

Ad

It's fair to say that the Commanders' ability to speed up their rebuild was largely helped by the smart selection of the former LSU quarterback in last year's draft.

On Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Peters said that he was certain the team made the right decision in picking Daniels in the draft, even before the former Heisman Trophy winner played his first NFL snap.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Peters claimed that when Daniels visited the team's facility after being drafted, he told them right away that he wanted to go through plays. He also added that Daniels was doing dropbacks on the plane. Peters knew that Daniels was meant to be the Commanders' franchise quarterback when he saw his commitment to his work ethic.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The first time we flew Jayden Daniels here after we drafted him, he was doing dropbacks on the plane," Peters said. "Every step of the way, you could see the work ethic that he has and he's such a special person."

Peters added that Jayden's continuous ability to connect other players on and off the field truly impressed him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Revisiting Jayden Daniels' rookie season in Washington

The Washington Commanders got it right when they drafted Jayden Daniels out of LSU with the No. 2 pick last year. Daniels, with constant strong performances throughout the season, led Washington to earn its first playoff win since 2005.

Daniels also masterminded crucial late drives to lead the team to a win over the Detroit Lions, the top-seeded NFC team in the divisional round of the playoffs. This paved the way for the team to play in its first NFC championship game in 33 years.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniels had the most touchdowns of any Commanders quarterback in his rookie season (37). He also became the first rookie in the NFL to pass for 3,500 yards and carry for 800 yards in a season. His outstanding performances throughout the year earned him the Offensive Rookie of the Year title.

The Commanders fans will look to Daniels to lead the team back to the NFC championship game and, ultimately, the Super Bowl in 2025 after refilling their roster with top players this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?