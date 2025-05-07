Commanders GM Adam Peters recalls the exact moment he knew Jayden Daniels was Washington's franchise QB

The Washington Commanders went into the 2024 NFL draft in search of talent to begin rebuilding under new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. They left the draft with No. 2 pick quarterback Jayden Daniels and a number of other talented players who helped the team make its first NFC championship game appearance in over three decades.
It's fair to say that the Commanders' ability to speed up their rebuild was largely helped by the smart selection of the former LSU quarterback in last year's draft.
On Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Peters said that he was certain the team made the right decision in picking Daniels in the draft, even before the former Heisman Trophy winner played his first NFL snap.
Peters claimed that when Daniels visited the team's facility after being drafted, he told them right away that he wanted to go through plays. He also added that Daniels was doing dropbacks on the plane. Peters knew that Daniels was meant to be the Commanders' franchise quarterback when he saw his commitment to his work ethic.
"The first time we flew Jayden Daniels here after we drafted him, he was doing dropbacks on the plane," Peters said. "Every step of the way, you could see the work ethic that he has and he's such a special person."
Peters added that Jayden's continuous ability to connect other players on and off the field truly impressed him.
Revisiting Jayden Daniels' rookie season in Washington
The Washington Commanders got it right when they drafted Jayden Daniels out of LSU with the No. 2 pick last year. Daniels, with constant strong performances throughout the season, led Washington to earn its first playoff win since 2005.
Daniels also masterminded crucial late drives to lead the team to a win over the Detroit Lions, the top-seeded NFC team in the divisional round of the playoffs. This paved the way for the team to play in its first NFC championship game in 33 years.
Daniels had the most touchdowns of any Commanders quarterback in his rookie season (37). He also became the first rookie in the NFL to pass for 3,500 yards and carry for 800 yards in a season. His outstanding performances throughout the year earned him the Offensive Rookie of the Year title.
The Commanders fans will look to Daniels to lead the team back to the NFC championship game and, ultimately, the Super Bowl in 2025 after refilling their roster with top players this offseason.
