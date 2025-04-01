Commanders GM recalls being surprised by $300,000,000 worth NBA legend throwing 50-yard pass

The Washington Commanders underwent a successful rebuilding period under the leadership of Adam Peters. The general manager arrived from the San Francisco 49ers, and he quickly built a roster capable of competing with the elite, thus resulting in the Commanders making the NFC Championship Game in 2024.

With the NFL concentrated for its annual meeting, Kay Adams had a chance to meet with Peters to discuss an array of topics. During her Up & Adams show, she asked the general manager about one of the Commanders' most notable fans: NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

Peters revealed that Durant's talents are not restricted to basketball, remembering the time when the Phoenix Suns player surprised the general manager for his power to throw a football.

Adams: You hear from Kevin Durant at all?

Adam Peters: “Yeah, he's awesome. He is so big, you don't realize how big he is. He's a great supporter. He comes when he can; obviously, he's doing great at his job. We practice in Arizona, he was able to go to practice and I got to see him throw the ball. I was surprised. It's really hard to throw a football, and he could throw, like, 50 yards, no warm-up.”

When Kevin Durant was "absolutely sick" of Jahmyr Gibbs' celebration during the Commanders-Lions playoff game

The best moment for Washington during the 2024 season was the shocking upset over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round. Even as the Commanders managed to win and advance, though, Kevin Durant had an interesting moment during the night.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had an excellent game, despite the loss. He scored two touchdowns to help his team. After reaching the end zone in one of those opportunities, he celebrated using Kevin Durant's traditional pre-game dance.

This led to the basketball superstar taking to Twitter to explain his disdain for the running back's celebration:

However, Durant got the last laugh at the end of the game, as Washington reached the conference championship for the first time since 1991. Their season ended after a 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win Super Bowl LIX.

