  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Commanders GM recalls being surprised by $300,000,000 worth NBA legend throwing 50-yard pass

Commanders GM recalls being surprised by $300,000,000 worth NBA legend throwing 50-yard pass

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Apr 01, 2025 12:12 GMT
2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
Adam Peters was shocked to see how far can Kevin Durant throw - Source: Getty

The Washington Commanders underwent a successful rebuilding period under the leadership of Adam Peters. The general manager arrived from the San Francisco 49ers, and he quickly built a roster capable of competing with the elite, thus resulting in the Commanders making the NFC Championship Game in 2024.

Ad

With the NFL concentrated for its annual meeting, Kay Adams had a chance to meet with Peters to discuss an array of topics. During her Up & Adams show, she asked the general manager about one of the Commanders' most notable fans: NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

Peters revealed that Durant's talents are not restricted to basketball, remembering the time when the Phoenix Suns player surprised the general manager for his power to throw a football.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Adams: You hear from Kevin Durant at all?

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Adam Peters: “Yeah, he's awesome. He is so big, you don't realize how big he is. He's a great supporter. He comes when he can; obviously, he's doing great at his job. We practice in Arizona, he was able to go to practice and I got to see him throw the ball. I was surprised. It's really hard to throw a football, and he could throw, like, 50 yards, no warm-up.”
Ad
Ad

When Kevin Durant was "absolutely sick" of Jahmyr Gibbs' celebration during the Commanders-Lions playoff game

The best moment for Washington during the 2024 season was the shocking upset over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round. Even as the Commanders managed to win and advance, though, Kevin Durant had an interesting moment during the night.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had an excellent game, despite the loss. He scored two touchdowns to help his team. After reaching the end zone in one of those opportunities, he celebrated using Kevin Durant's traditional pre-game dance.

Ad

This led to the basketball superstar taking to Twitter to explain his disdain for the running back's celebration:

However, Durant got the last laugh at the end of the game, as Washington reached the conference championship for the first time since 1991. Their season ended after a 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win Super Bowl LIX.

Jonathan Allen makes feelings known on leaving Vikings in $51,000,000 move to Commanders

Quick Links

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी