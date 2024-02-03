Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was seemingly locked in as the Las Vegas Raiders' new offensive coordinator for the 2024 season. However, the script flipped on Saturday afternoon.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Washington Commanders had managed to lure Kingsbury into breaking his verbal agreement with the Raiders and joining new head coach Dan Quinn's staff ahead of the 2024 season. It's unclear why he turned his back on the Las Vegas job.

Kingsbury spent the 2023 season as the University of South Carolina's senior offensive analyst and spent plenty of time with star quarterback Caleb Williams, who is expected to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Commanders own the second pick in the draft and could move up one spot to land the USC sensation. Perhaps that lured Kingsbury to Washington.

With their top choice surprisingly out of the picture, the Raiders will now have to hunt for a new offensive coordinator Fans on social media pitched one interesting name to take over: former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Eric Bieniemy to Raiders: Team had talks with former Commanders OC

Eric Bieniemy becoming the Raiders' offensive coordinator isn't wishful thinking. Per ESPN's Jeremey Fowler, the team has already spoken to the former Chiefs and Commanders offensive coordinator about the vacant position to lead their offense.

The franchise also has interest in former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Per Fowler, former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is also being considered for a role in the team's offensive staff.

Bieniemy has the best resume of the three coaches. He won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs before leaving the franchise to join the Washington Commanders as their offensive coordinator.

Under the veteran coach, second-year quarterback Sam Howell threw for 3,946 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. Over in Kansas City, two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes had his worst season as a passer in his first season without Bieniemy as his offensive coordinator. He threw for 261.4 yards on average and had a quarterback rating of 63, both career lows.

The Raiders are hunting for a new quarterback. If they draft one in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, Bieniemy could be the perfect coach, given his track record. It's unclear if new Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and the team's top brass are interested in landing Bieniemy. However, he's probably the best option available.