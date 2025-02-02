Commanders make strategic move, block Jets from hiring new QB coach: Report

The Washington Commanders have used their authority to prevent assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough from pursuing a position with the New York Jets.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed the development on Sunday. His report came as the Jets continued building their coaching structure under newly appointed head coach Aaron Glenn.

"In related news: The Commanders blocked assistant QBs coach David Blough from interviewing for the Jets job. He's staying in Washington," Pelissero reported.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Blough brings valuable quarterback experience to his coaching role. His NFL journey began as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He later spent three seasons with the Detroit Lions (2019-21) before shorter stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

Blough joined the Commanders' staff under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. His connection to Kingsbury dates back to their time with the Cardinals in 2022, where Blough served as a player before transitioning to coaching.

Jets pivot to veteran leadership

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

The Jets responded swiftly to the Commanders' blocking move. Pelissero reported the team will bring in Charles London, 50, as its quarterbacks coach. London joins from the Seattle Seahawks, where he held the same position last season.

Glenn's staff has taken shape with several notable appointments. Former head coach Steve Wilks leads the defense as coordinator. Tanner Engstrand, who helped orchestrate Detroit's league-leading 564-point offense in 2024, steps in as offensive coordinator.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson hinted at potential additional moves for the Jets' coaching roster.

"I don't believe the Jets are done tinkering with the template/assignments on their coach roster," Anderson said on Sunday. "There are many different ways to address strengths and weaknesses."

The Jets' coaching structure could see further reinforcement. Reports suggest former Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson might join in an offensive assistant role. His Super Bowl experience would complement first-time play-caller Engstrand.

For Washington, keeping Blough maintains stability in their quarterback room. Meanwhile, the Jets continue building a staff that blends fresh perspectives with proven NFL experience as they prepare for Aaron Rodgers' anticipated return to the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.