Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury gives a clear verdict on Terry McLaurin amid contract dispute

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is still in a contract disagreement with the team and is seeking a long-term deal. He doesn't want to practice with his teammates until his demands are granted.Since McLaurin was a vital component of the Commanders' 2024 offensive success, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has been open about his feelings over the star receiver's situation.Kingsbury addressed the media on Friday and was candid when asked about the offense and the implications of McLaurin's absence from practice.&quot;I’m huge on walk-throughs and practice, things like that,&quot; Kingsbury said. &quot;Because until you get on the grass and actually do it, and feel the timing, feel the depths of routes and things of that nature, I don’t know exactly how much you can get out of that.&quot;&quot;So I think we’re kind of at that point where we need to start getting those guys when they’re available out there and gelling and seeing what we are as an offense.&quot;Kingsbury seems concerned that McLaurin might not quickly develop a connection with his teammates before the regular season begins. He wants the receiver's situation resolved as quickly as possible in order to get him back on the practice field.Entering the final year of a three-year contract worth $68.3 million, McLaurin began a contract standoff with the Commanders last month. A $200,000 fine was imposed on him for missing the first four days of training camp. He arrived at camp shortly after, but due to an ankle problem, he was put on the Physically Unable to Perform list.Terry McLaurin, who has played his entire career with the Commanders, was a key part of Kingsbury's offensive strategy during the 2024 NFL season. He hauled in 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns in 2024.What's the key factor in the Terry McLaurin trade saga with the Commanders?A new contract seems to be the only way to end this story, as the Washington Commanders have said that they have no intention of trading Terry McLaurin away. However, no deal has been finalized despite the star receiver's request for a trade being made weeks ago.Currently ranked No. 17 in the league in terms of wide receiver salary, McLaurin wants to be paid on par with other elite players in his position. On the other hand, it has been reported that the Commanders do not want to pay a 29-year-old receiver $30 million a year.There have been no encouraging developments regarding Terry McLaurin and the Commanders as the regular season approaches. At this point, it is unclear if he will play for the Commanders in their regular season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 7, given that he has been on the PUP list since arriving at training camp.