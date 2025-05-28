Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury shares candid take on Jayden Daniels looking "thicker" ahead of 2025 season

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels capped off an amazing debut NFL season with an NFC Championship game appearance, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and a Pro Bowl appearance.

After being selected No. 2 overall by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniels finished the year with 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 891 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns.

As a result, expectations for Daniels and the Commanders are extremely high heading into the 2025 season. However, if reports by Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury are correct, Daniels has been putting in hard work this offseason to ensure that he is at his best physical form for next season.

NFL analyst Nicki Jhabvala took to X to share a quote by Kingsbury, one where the OC detailed how he thought that Daniels had added muscle this offseason.

"Jayden Daniels has looked like he's put on muscle in team photos. We'll see him shortly at practice. Kingsbury: 'He's still pretty lean, but he's worked pretty hard. ... I haven't seen his weight, but I'm sure he's a little thicker than he was.'." the post stated.

Will the Washington Commanders make the playoffs again next season?

On paper, the Commanders are a better team in 2025 than they were in 2024. On the offense, Washington added WR Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers and OL Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans.

We used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool to see where the Washington Commanders would finish the regular season in 2025. In the simulation, the Commanders did make the playoffs and had a strong season.

However, the team did have a worse win, loss record than they did in the 2024 campaign. Last season, the Commanders finished with a record of 12-5. In the simulation, Washington finished the 2025 season with a record of 10-7.

This record was good enough for second place in the NFC East, only behind the Philadelphia Eagles who won the division with a record of 11-6. The Commanders qualified for the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the NFC Conference.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool

