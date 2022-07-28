NFL Rumors: Dan Snyder agrees to provide “full and complete testimony” before Congress

Dan Snyder, the longtime owner of the Washington Commanders, reached an agreement to supply testimony in front of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform. A spokesperson on behalf of the committee stated that the Commander’s owner started giving depositions online and in private. The hearing itself isn’t open to the public. The spokesperson stated:

"Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee's questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders' toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL's internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements"

Karen Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, had hoped for the owner to give a deposition under subpoena as part of their inquiry into the team’s workplace culture. However, the Washington owner wanted to do so on his own and, thus, not under oath. After some time, the committee approved him to do so on his own accord.

The committee could release all or some of the transcripts of his testimony, although the deposition is private. The deposition is commonly done by the staff members of the committee, but other committee members can participate if desired.

Snyder and the Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs)

House Oversight Examines Commanders' Toxic Workplace Culture

Several of the employees and former employees who took part in the league’s internal investigation of Washington’s environment within the workplace, signed non-disclosure agreements.

The lawyer for the over 40 former employees of the franchise said in a statement that they wanted Snyder to dispense with the NDA in order for their clients to talk to the committee. Snyder released them from the NDA to talk with attorney Beth Wilkinson when she looked into the franchise on behalf of the league.

They were also released to speak with Mary Jo White, who is conducting an investigation into the NFL's new assertion of supposed sexual misconduct by the owner.

Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz wrote that if indeed the Commanders owner doesn’t want to obstruct witnesses from having a conversation with the Committee, he’d consent to waive the NDAs:

"If it is true that Mr. Snyder does not intend to obstruct the ability of witnesses to speak with the Committee, we request that he agree to waive any NDA for that purpose," "That would provide much needed comfort to my clients and many other witnesses so that they can speak freely without fear of legal jeopardy."

We’ll see how this ongoing saga with the Washington owner plays out. Now we can possibly hear from the owner should the Committee decide to release pieces of his deposition.

