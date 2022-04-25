Commanders pay their respects to Dwayne Haskins at vigil held at former QB's high school

Dwayne Haskins' sudden death at the young age of 24 remains in the thoughts of fans and loved ones two weeks after the tragic accident occurred.

Sunday night gave many a chance to pay their respects at the quarterback's vigil at his former high school, Bullis School.

Among those who attended the vigil were members of the Washington Commanders. The Commanders drafted Haskins in 2019 when they took him with the 15th overall pick.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Commanders pay tribute to Dwayne Haskins at vigil. wp.me/pbBqYq-cg25 Commanders pay tribute to Dwayne Haskins at vigil. wp.me/pbBqYq-cg25

Among the most notable Commanders' representatives were owner Dan Snyder and players Jonathan Allen, Chase Young, and Kendall Fuller.

Ryan Day, Haskins' college head coach at Ohio State University, gave a beautiful tribute at the vigil. Day said:

“It’s been said before that some men don’t fear death they fear being irrelevant or insignificant,” Day said, via video from Jhabvala. “I can tell you something right now, Dwayne Haskins left a legacy behind. He was relevant. He was significant. I just wish I had more time with him, and I know we all do here. I just want to let you know that Ohio State and our program is forever in debt to Dwayne Haskins and the Haskins family.”

Since Haskins passed away, fans of football have carried heavy hearts. The sadness of such a personality, such a talent has been taken far too soon.

Tributes from around the world have poured in for Dwayne Haskins

Candlelight Vigil Held for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Haskins' playing career didn't develop exactly as hoped for a first-round NFL draft selection. However, in his short time with the Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers, he touched the lives of everyone.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, wore a Haskins jersey in the Spring Game.

Many Ohio State alumni gave tributes last weekend at the team's annual spring game. Former Steelers teammate and Ohio State alumni Cameron Heyward reflected on his life.

The tragic news has been met with grief and respect by everyone involved in the game. NFL media continues to report on Haskins in their broadcasts, reflecting on his life, his talent and his legacy.

Edited by John Maxwell