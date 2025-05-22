  • home icon
  Commanders QB Jayden Daniels caught off guard by Mike Sainristil's prank call after viral TikTok trend [WATCH]

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels caught off guard by Mike Sainristil’s prank call after viral TikTok trend [WATCH]

By Sanu Abraham
Modified May 22, 2025 17:45 GMT
Washington Commanders Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty
Washington Commanders Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels found himself bewildered when teammate Mike Sainristil pulled off a hilarious prank call.

The prank involved Sainristil and Daniels, two members of Washington's standout 2024 rookie class who helped lead the franchise to the NFC Championship Game.

Daniels delivered some of the most entertaining reactions to the unexpected phone call, clearly confused by his teammate's sudden change in behavior. His responses included questioning the timing and Mike Sainristil's mental state during the bizarre conversation.

"I just talked to you five minutes ago" and "You're acting real bonkers right now," said Daniels during the prank call that was captured on video.
The incident occurred this week after a day of practice, when Sainristil decided to participate in a trending TikTok challenge by calling teammates to wish them goodnight. The social media trend involves men making unexpected calls to their friends with sweet dreams wishes.

Mike Sainristil's prank extends to other Commanders' teammates

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

The Michigan product didn't stop with just pranking his quarterback. Sainristil also targeted safety and special teams ace Jeremy Reaves, along with college teammate Sam Hartman, as part of his TikTok trend participation.

Reaves responded on the social media platform X, showing his amusement with the entire situation.

The 2024 rookie class played a crucial role in the franchise's transformation from four wins in 2023 to the NFC Championship Game. Daniels led the charge as Offensive Rookie of the Year, while Mike Sainristil contributed significantly to the secondary.

Dan Quinn has built up a tight-knit culture as the coach since taking over the franchise last season.

Veteran leaders like Bobby Wagner, Zach Ertz and Terry McLaurin helped establish this culture quickly during Quinn's first season as Washington's coach.

Sainristil recorded 14 passes defended with two interceptions during the regular season, then added two more picks and four pass deflections during Washington's playoff run. Bleacher Report recently named the former Michigan national champion as the team's "best-kept secret" heading into OTAs.

The cornerback room now features Marshon Lattimore, Jonathan Jones and second-round pick Trey Amos alongside Mike Sainristil competing for playing time. His performance during the latter part of last season suggests frequent lineup appearances as Washington aims for another playoff berth.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
