Commanders QB Jayden Daniels shows love to PSG’s Marquinhos after Club World Cup win over Atletico Madrid

The NFL’s reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year tipped his hand on who he’s rooting for in the FIFA Club World Cup.
On Sunday, Jayden Daniels sent a message for Paris Saint-Germain and its captain, Marquinhos, on his Instagram story. He congratulated them on their 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, and wished them luck as they prepare to play again on Thursday.
"CONGRATS MY GUYS. GOOD LUCK THURSDAY," Daniels wrote.
PSG is the first French team to compete at the Club World Cup after capturing its lone UEFA Champions League trophy on June 1. They won 5-0 over Inter Milan in the final.
The FIFA Club World Cup features 32 teams from across the globe, with the U.S. as the host country. PSG’s opening game was at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Two teams from the United States are participating: the Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami.
In April, the quarterback visited Paris, a city that may host NFL games in the future. He was asked what position he’d play in soccer.
“I think I’d be a forward,” Daniels said via Sports Illustrated. I always like to score goals, and I'd be the main attraction. So forward for sure.”
Daniels also named his five-man soccer squad to play alongside him.
“Marcus Mariota, Frankie Luvu, Mike Sainristil. ... Efe Obada," Daniels said
PSG is in Group B, along with the Sounders, Botafogo and Atletico Madrid.
Jayden Daniels named a top 10 quarterback
Jayden Daniels had a stellar rookie campaign, and is already being considered among the elite players at his position.
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms recently included the Commanders star in his top 10 list of signal-callers heading into 2025.
Daniels is fifth in his ranking, with Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes ahead of him. Below Daniels are Matthew Stafford, C.J. Stroud, Justin Herbert, Baker Mayfield and Jaylen Hurts.
Last season, Daniels led the Commanders to the NFC championship game, where they lost to Hurts and the the Philadelphia Eagles.
Daniels was 12-5 in the regular season, throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was named a Pro Bowl reserve and garnered some votes for league MVP.
