Commanders RB Austin Ekeler’s wife Melanie gushes over ‘sun kissed’ pictures from ‘amazing’ Hawaii vacay

On Wednesday, Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler’s wife, Melanie Wilking Ekeler, posted pictures from her recent vacation on Instagram. She has been enjoying her vacation with her husband in Hawaii since last week. She wrote,

“Nothing better than being sun-kissed on vacation.”

Melanie Wilking posts a sunk-kissed picture from vacation in Hawaii

Melanie was wearing a white dress and carrying a purse as her accessory. When a fan inquired about the purse, she revealed that it was from Amazon. According to the popular e-commerce platform, it is a pearl-straw clutch purse that can also be carried as a handbag. The purse is priced at $39.99.

The picture was from a different Instagram post on Tuesday, where Melanie posed on the rooftop as the rays from the setting sun shined on her face. She captioned,

“Hawaii photo dump🌴🌺 Such an amazing trip!”

In another photo, she wore an orange one-piece mini-skirt while the sun set behind her in the ocean. The photo captured the essence of a sun-kissed moment, which she followed up with a picture with her husband.

The TikTok-famous dancer shared pictures from her Hawaii trip, where she posed alongside her husband. In one photo, the couple took a mirror selfie, twinning in blue outfits. While he wore a plain shirt, she wore a floral-printed one-piece mini-skirt dress and carried a small handbag.

Melanie had previously shared a clip showcasing some of her vacation outfits from her Hawaii trip in an Instagram post earlier this week. She captioned,

“Vacation Outfit Inspiration🌴I absolutely LOVE putting together outfits for vacation and coordinating with my husband😅🌺”

Melanie Ekeler also provided a link for fans interested in her vacation outfits.

Austin Ekeler dances to Melanie Ekeler's steps

Austin Ekeler not only matched outfits with his wife, Melanie Ekeler, but also attempted to keep up with her dance moves. Despite his sports background and being likely unfamiliar with dancing, Austin consistently supports his wife. Melanie, known for her dancing, encouraged her husband to join in on some dance steps in their hotel bedroom. She shared the clip on her Instagram last week and captioned,

“Yes, I had to force Austin to do this with me😂”

Though Austin Ekeler looked inexperienced with his moves, he tried his best to keep up with his excited wife, even indulging in a pillow fight.

