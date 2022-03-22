Commanders attempted to lure Andrew Luck out of retirement: Report 

The Washington Commanders reportedly tried to reach out to retired quarterback Andrew Luck to play for the team. However, the Commanders traded for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz instead.

Born in Washington, D.C., Luck was the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Colts out of the University of Stanford. In his rookie season, he threw for 4,374 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions as he finished seventh in passing yards, in the top 15 in touchdown passes, and in the top five for interceptions.

He was second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award behind Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III in the 2012 season.

In 2014, he led the NFL in passing touchdowns with 40 while throwing for 4,761 yards, suitable for the third-most in the 2014 season. The following season, he suffered a shoulder labrum tear in the Colts' Week Three win over the Tennessee Titans in 2015. The quarterback didn't get have surgery on that shoulder until January 2017.

Luck also lacerated his kidney plus multiple muscle pulls in his abdomen in a Week Eight game versus the Carolina Panthers, missing seven games. In his final season in the NFL in 2018, he was the AP Comeback Player of the Year after missing the entire 2017 season due to the aforementioned shoulder surgery.

He threw for 4,593 yards with 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in that 2018 season. The Colts signal-caller was fifth in passing yards and second in touchdown passes in the league in 2018.

After spending his entire six-year career with Indianapolis, Luck retired in August 2019. His 23,671 passing yards and 171 touchdown passes are third-most all-time in Colts history.

Commanders' new QB Carson Wentz

While the reported pursuit of Luck was unsuccessful, Washington traded for Wentz this offseason. He started all 17 games for the Colts in the 2021 season, throwing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Before joining the Colts, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, playing his first five seasons there. The 29-year-old quarterback will start the 2022 season with his second team in two seasons as he'll be under center for the Commanders.

