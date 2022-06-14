Commanders' Ron Rivera reveals why he decided to fine Jack Del Rio for comments regarding Capitol riots 

The Washington Commanders just can't seem to stay out of the news and for all of the wrong reasons. Last week, their defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio, made insensitive comments regarding the incident at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

He also made insensitive comments regarding the protests in the spring and summer of 2020 in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

Washington Commanders' head coach Ron Rivera decided to fine Del Rio $100,000 and explained to reporters why he decided to do so before the start of today's minicamp:

"This is not about the fact he exercised his right to free speech. This is about what impacted this football team... I believe in the First Amendment very strongly... But the thing we all have to understand with these rights, these freedoms come tremendous responsibility and we have to understand that as well. This is about the impact that was made on our football team, the distration it has become. It's a very serious question and topic, but at the end of the day, it did impact us. That's why I did what I did."

What were the insensitive comments made by Commanders' DC Jack Del Rio?

Jack Del Rio of the Washington Commanders ignited a firestorm of controversy last week with the following comments told to reporters about the events at the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021.

"People's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down – no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down – and we're gonna make that a major deal?"

The comments caused the defensive coordinator to delete his Twitter account as the backlash may have come fast and furious.

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed was also taken aback by the insensitivity of the comments and posted the following message on Twitter:

"Today, im sick and tired! A dust up! 100,000 is not enough, money ain’t nothing to a person who is recycled through coaching. It's always one...first it was Saban, now it's Jack to just remind US what it is! Man, if u coached by him, put your pants on! Its simple right and wrong...Wrong!"

Del Rio reportedly addressed Commanders' players at the start of today's minicamp. Whether or not his players will forgive and forget remains to be seen. For fans of the franchise, the hope is that there are no lingering effects that trickle into the 2022 NFL season.

We shall see if this is now the end of the matter and whether or not this will have a lasting impact on the Commanders when the season kicks off later this year.

