Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr's return 6 weeks after being shot could pose questions for RB situation

Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is set to make his debut for the Washington Commanders in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season when they face off against the Tennessee Titans.

The game will be played at the FedEx Field, so the home crowd is likely to give him a huge ovation following his brave journey back from a frightening injury.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Commanders' rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., shot twice in his right leg six weeks ago, is expected to play today against the Titans, though he is likely to be on a pitch count in his first NFL game, per source.

Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice in the leg just six weeks ago, putting his rookie season, as well as potentially his life, in serious jeopardy. He reportedly took on two attackers and wrestled a gun away from one of them, saving his own life, but suffering two gunshot wounds to the leg during the incident.

He spent just one night in the hospital before being released the next day. The day after that, just two days after being shot, Robinson was already back at the Commanders facility. This demonstrated his determination to get back on the football field as soon as possible.

It took Brian Robinson Jr. just six weeks to accomplish his goal of making his NFL debut for the Commanders as he will do so against the Titans. This incredible journey is great news for the organization as Robinson looks to be one of the most promising rookie running backs entering the 2022 NFL season.

Will Brian Robinson Jr. take over from Antonio Gibson as the starting RB for the Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

After an impressive college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Brian Robinson Jr. was selected by the Washington Commanders with the 98th overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was initially projected to be a back-up to Antonio Gibson, while JD McKissic would maintain his role as a third-down back and receiving specialist out of the backfield.

Robinson ended up being one of the biggest standouts for the Commanders during training camp as well as during the NFL preseason, impressing the organization with his explosiveness.

Many reports believed that he would challenge Gibson for the starting role in Week 1 before the gunshot injury quieted those rumors temporarily.

Now that Robinson has returned to action for the Commanders, he can once again make a push for the starting running back role. While Gibson will remain the starter in Week 5, Robinson is expected to receive limited touches in his first game-action of the year.

If he does well with his workload and looks good in practice, he can be expected to increase his touches moving forward and possibly eclipse Gibson on the depth chart.

