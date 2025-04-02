"Communication has been very poor": Trey Hendrickson expresses disappointment in Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn after delayed contract extension

Cincinnati Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson voiced frustration over the the team's front office's lack of communication regarding his contract situation.

His comments came a day after Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn suggested the defensive end should "be happy" with offers he previously rejected.

Hendrickson, the NFL's reigning sack leader, has earned a Pro Bowl selection in each season of his four seasons with Cincinnati. Blackburn serves as the Bengals' executive vice president and chief contract negotiator. She played a key role in the team's recent extensions for receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Hendrickson responded to Blackburn's comments from the previous day at the NFL Annual League Meeting.

"Well, first off yesterday was April Fools," Hendrickson said. "I was traded to all 31 teams and had like 100 different contracts. So the one thing I was hoping that was an April Fool's joke was that article. But called my agent found out it was not, you know, and that was a little disappointing, because communication has been poor over the last couple months.

You know, that's something that I hold in high regard. You know, they have not communicated with my agent directly. It's been something that's been a little bit frustrating. But again, this is the business of it."

The contract dispute comes after Hendrickson received permission from the organization to seek a trade earlier this offseason. This marks the second consecutive year he has requested a trade from Cincinnati. Meanwhile, the team recently secured Chase a four-year, $161 million deal, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The team also extended Higgins on a long-term contract.

Trey Hendrickson doesn't desire "highest-paid or first in line"

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Trey Hendrickson clarified his contract expectations during the interview.

"We don't have any desires of being highest-paid or first in line," Hendrickson said. "We try to be as patient as possible." He added that this request for stability isn't new: "I think three years ago I began to ask for a long-term contract with guaranteed money. I've just been hunting quarterbacks."

Blackburn's comments from Tuesday at the NFL meetings suggested the team had made fair offers that the player rejected.

"I think he should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn't think he'd be happy at," Blackburn said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I think some of it is on him to be happy at some point, and if he's not, you know, that's what holds it up sometimes."

The situation remains fluid as the NFL draft approaches. Hendrickson confirmed he's prepared for a pre-draft trade if a deal can't be worked out. He also expressed a clear preference to remain with Cincinnati. He likened his contract value to home prices on Zillow, noting that as his colleagues sign bigger contracts, his market value also increases.

