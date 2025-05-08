"Congrats to your assistant who took all those tests" - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter graduating from Colorado before Jaguars camp

Fans on social media shared mixed reactions after Jacksonville first-round draft pick Travis Hunter announced his graduation from the University of Colorado. The two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner shared his achievement on Thursday, just days before he's set to report to the Jaguars' rookie minicamp.

Hunter, who was selected at No. 2 on April 24, posted a selfie video on the Buffaloes' social media account celebrating his academic achievement.

"Sup Buff nation, it's ya boy Trav," Hunter said. "Boys out here graduating man!"

Hunte spent one season at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado for his final two collegiate years. Despite declaring for the NFL draft after his junior season, Hunter completed his degree with an impressive GPA between 3.7 and 3.9, according to reports.

Fans questioned the legitimacy of his academic achievements.

"Congrats to your assistant who took all those tests for you Good luck in the future!" one tweeted.

"they take the easiest humanities majors on campus like philosophy all their classes and exams are online they don't need an assistant when they got chatgpt," another said.

"Mickey Mouse Degree. Doubt he even went to class," one commented

However, some responded positively.

"He gonna be great," a fan wrote.

"This Sh** to brag about," another fan wrote.

"Respect," one fan commented.

Travis Hunter's transition from Heisman winner to Jaguars' two-way star

The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to capitalize on Travis Hunter's exceptional versatility by using him on both sides of the ball, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

"Travis Hunter will start off as a wide receiver first," Wolfe wrote on Wednesday. "He's going to get most of his time at wide receiver, and then learn defensive back as the summer goes along."

Hunter's jam-packed schedule continues as he moves directly from Thursday's graduation ceremony to Jacksonville, where rookie minicamp begins on Saturday.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Liam Coen acknowledged that the team has developed a detailed plan for Hunter's development.

"We've had those conversations, and we have to be fluid," Coen said on Thursday, via SI. "From a scheduling standpoint, we have it all laid out, but we also have to have the ability to be agile and be fluid on specific days. If we feel like he didn't get enough work on one side of the ball the previous day, then we need to be able to move forward and get him those reps the next day."

The session will be open to the public, giving Jacksonville fans their first glimpse of the two-time first-team Academic All-American in action.

