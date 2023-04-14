Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen was one of five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. He was selected seventh and was the third quarterback taken behind Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

Coming out of college, Allen was viewed as a boom-or-bust prospect. He completed only 56 percent of passes in college, threw 44 touchdowns to 21 interceptions and threw for 5,066 yards in four seasons.

During draft time, Rodger Sherman of The Ringer said that the Bills were losers in the draft by drafting Josh Allen in the first round.

"I would consider any team that used a first-round pick on Josh Allen to be the biggest loser of the first round," Sherman wrote. "No good NFL quarterback has ever had statistics as bad as Allen's college stats."

He labeled every team that didn't draft Allen as a winner, specifically the Cleveland Browns.

"Congrats to the Browns for listening to me and drafting Baker Mayfield instead of Josh Allen!" Sherman wrote. "Baker Mayfield was historically efficient at passing in college, setting the record for yards per passing attempt as a senior.

"Meanwhile, Allen averaged fewer yards per passing attempt than Rashaad Penny averaged per rushing attempt against the same competition in the Mountain West Conference."

Sherman couldn't have been more wrong. While Mayfield seemed more promising coming out of college, it's been Josh Allen who has had a much better career thus far.

Comparing Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield's NFL careers

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bill

Looking back at the 2018 NFL draft, many probably didn't think Josh Allen would have a much better career than Baker Mayfield.

In five seasons in the NFL, Allen is 52-24 as a starter and has thrown for 18,397 yards, 138 touchdowns and 60 interceptions and has rushed for 3,087 yards and 38 touchdowns. He's also completed 62.5% of passes and has a passer rating of 92.2.

Mayfield, on the other hand, has thrown for 16,288 yards, 102 touchdowns and 64 interceptions and has added 660 yards and six touchdowns rushing. He's completed 61.4% of passes with a passer rating of 86.5.

Mayfield is now with the fourth team of his career. He was drafted by the Browns, traded to the Carolina Panthers, played for the Los Angeles Rams towards the end of last season and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

Allen will be entering his sixth year with the Bills and is viewed as a title contender once again this season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit "Freezing Cold Takes" and Rodger Sherman.

