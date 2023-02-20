Controversial former Last Chance U coach labels Patrick Mahomes ‘mediocre’ in quite possibly wildest NFL take of all time

If any Patrick Mahomes fans believe the phrase "haters going to hate," can be defeated, coach Jason Brown of Last Chance U fame has thrown a wrench in that assumption.

Speaking in an interview via Barstool Sports, the coach expressed doubts about the reigning Super Bowl MVP's abilities. Here's how he put it:

"Kansas City fans hate me because I think Patrick Mahomes is a little bit overvalued... [He] is the dude because mediocrity is the new excellence."

In other words, he has claimed that the bar has been lowered in the modern era of football. Someone has to win the Big Game and while Mahomes is below others from other eras, he's the best in this "mediocre" era of football.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes proves most doubters wrong with 2022 performance

No. 15 at Super Bowl LVII - Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference

Heading into the year, many believed the nearly perfect resume of Patrick Mahomes was in danger. After winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 2019 season, the quarterback found himself on a steady decline. The following year, he lost the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2021, he failed to even show his face in the championship after imploding late in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow. With Tyreek Hill shipped away, many were braced for a significant drop-off from the team. Instead, the quarterback didn't skip a beat and managed to bring the team to the Super Bowl parade.

En route to the biggest win of the year, Mahomes felled Burrow, who had established himself as the last line of defense against the team and the Chiefs' kryptonite.

The 27-year-old also became the first MVP to win the Super Bowl in the same season since 1999. The last candidate to achieve this feat was St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner.

